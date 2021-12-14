Tracy, Nelson, Brothers, Sister and family, Deepest sympathy, Prayers, and condolences during this difficult times, Heaven just received another Angel Jean was a remarkable lady, her beautiful smile brightened up any room, her unconditional love and kindness for others, for her friends and for her loving family will forever bring comfort and joy, will help heal our broken hearts, Know that our Love and prayers are with you

Vencent and Joyce McWhirt Family December 15, 2021