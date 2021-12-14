Jean Hall Burruss
Jean Hall Burruss passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born in Fredericksburg on May 27, 1939 to the late Ethel Vaughan Hall and John Wesley Hall.
Jean had an amazing career in retail and human resource management. She loved spending time in the city of Fredericksburg and reminiscing about her life as a city girl. She enjoyed writing stories and poetry, researching family history, and photographing people. Jean relished her time with family and friends; making memories and doing kind deeds. She especially cherished her travel adventures with her daughter. Music and singing were her greatest joys.
Survivors include her daughter, Tracy; son Nelson, Jr. (Paula); grandchildren Holly (Diem) and N. Miller III; great-granddaughter Evie; sister Barbara; brothers Wes, Carroll, Jerry, and Rick; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Nelson M. Burruss, Sr.; and two brothers E. Earl Hall and Steve Hall.
At Jean's request, all services will be private.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2021.