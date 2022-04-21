Jean Anne Failor
Jean Anne Failor, 85, of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in loving care of her family.
Jean was born on September 25, 1936, in Plattsburgh, New York. She grew up in Plattsburgh, and after graduating from high school, she began working as a switchboard operator for the local telephone company. In 1956, Jean met Ron Failor, from Hagerstown Maryland, who was stationed at the Plattsburgh Air Force base, and they married a year later. Ron and Jean had four children and they lived in various locations until settling in Virginia soon after Ron accepted a job at the Pentagon in 1969. Jean raised their children as Ron traveled extensively for work. As the children got older, Jean filled her days as a substitute teacher for a local elementary school, enrolled in art classes (she especially enjoyed painting), and delighted in caring for her grandchildren. After Ron's retirement in 1996, Jean and Ron explored the world by land, air, and sea. They were avid cruisers and enjoyed their time at sea. Jean was an extraordinary lady, a loving and devoted wife, a caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Jean is survived by her brother, Paul Champagne and Penny; children Michael Failor and Sharon; Linda Norman and Doug; James Failor and Beverly; and Mark Failor and Shannon; grandchildren Krysta Norman, Kellyn May, Kenneth, Katlyn Hill, Russell, Kensey Awad, Jason, Sydney Failor, Brian Failor, Skylar Failor, Madison Failor, Meghan Failor, and Zachary Failor; and great-grandchildren Evelyn May, Vivian May, Tenny Jean Hill, and Della Ruth Hill.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ron; parents Leo and Gertrude Champagne; brothers John and Mark; and sister Mary.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father John Mosimann officiating. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 1493 College Station, Fredericksburg, VA 22402.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 21, 2022.