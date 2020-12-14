Jean Moran
Jean Key Moran, 82 of Colonial Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Norman Key and Imogene Davis Marshall. Jean loved the beach, crab cakes, and reading her Bible daily. She especially loved and missed her little dog, Sassie. She also enjoyed time spent with family and friends.
Survivors include her sons John Moran (Cindy), Ricky Moran (Penny), Scott Moran; adopted daughter Susan Vaughan (Roger); and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Hershel "Pete" Moran, in 2008. As high school sweethearts, they married, had a loving marriage of 52 years, and shared everything, even the day of their passing, December 11.
Together again in heaven!
A private graveside service will take place at Round Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences and fond memories may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to St. Jude (www.stjude.org
) or the American Lung Association
(www.lung.org
).
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2020.