Jean Oliver Parker
1928 - 2020
Lone Star Cremation - Mansfield
Jean Oliver Parker

Jean Oliver Parker, 92, formerly of Fredericksburg, Va died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at home in North Richland Hills, TX. She was a member of St. Mary's Parish from 1979 to 2013. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Neil Tucker in 1971 and by her second husband John Parker in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her son Joseph Jude Tucker in 2013. She is survived by her son Thomas Tucker. her daughter in law Deborah Sandy Tucker and her grandson Neil Curtis Tucker, all of North Richland Hills, TX and her two brothers Edward Oliver of Wicks, Arkansas and Roy Oliver of San Antonio, Texas, and multiple nieces and nephews and long time friends whom she deeply loved. Funeral services are December 23, 2020 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Colleyville, Texas with internment following in the columbarium of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Colleyville, TX
Lone Star Cremation - Mansfield
