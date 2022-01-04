Jean Mary Trant
Jean Mary Trant, 97, of Stafford passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, the eve of her 98th birthday, at Harmony at Falls Run. She was surrounded by her devoted husband of 75 years, Thomas, and family.
One of her fondest memories, which she spoke of often, was that of watching the neighborhood children congregate in her yard to play the sport of the season with her five boys. She was also known for being the grandstand scorekeeper at her sons' many sporting events. Interestingly, Jean was the first female cheerleader at her high school while growing up in Wilmerding, PA.
After retiring as an administrative assistant for many years at Dahlgren, VA and Washington, D.C., she enjoyed going on cruises and golfing with her husband and friends from the Fredericksburg area as well as, Highpoint, FL. Jean especially treasured the holiday season which gave all her family the opportunity to come together to celebrate Christmas and her birthday.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Anthony Trant; children Thomas Michael (Brenda), Daniel Francis (the late Janet), Stephen Lloyd (Janet), Brian Philip (Cindy), and Kerry Joseph; grandchildren Michelle Biro (Peter), Cameron (the late Wendi), Jason (Lisa), Stephanie Yealy (Kaden), Brendan, Brittany Fulmer (Chris), Brian "Bo" Jr. (Jenna), and Bryce; great-grandchildren Kalen and Alexa Biro, Gavin Trant, Kenzie and Maxwell Trant, Jack, Kate, and Alex Yealy, Ella, Chris, and Annalise Fulmer and Brian "Trey" Trant III.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 10 at Quantico National Cemetery. Guests are asked to arrive by 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to The Fairy God Mother Project in memory of Carter Harris at 600 Lafayette Blvd. S-101, Fredericksburg, VA, 22401.
