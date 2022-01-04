Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Mary Trant
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd
Stafford, VA
Jean Mary Trant

Jean Mary Trant, 97, of Stafford passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, the eve of her 98th birthday, at Harmony at Falls Run. She was surrounded by her devoted husband of 75 years, Thomas, and family.

One of her fondest memories, which she spoke of often, was that of watching the neighborhood children congregate in her yard to play the sport of the season with her five boys. She was also known for being the grandstand scorekeeper at her sons' many sporting events. Interestingly, Jean was the first female cheerleader at her high school while growing up in Wilmerding, PA.

After retiring as an administrative assistant for many years at Dahlgren, VA and Washington, D.C., she enjoyed going on cruises and golfing with her husband and friends from the Fredericksburg area as well as, Highpoint, FL. Jean especially treasured the holiday season which gave all her family the opportunity to come together to celebrate Christmas and her birthday.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Anthony Trant; children Thomas Michael (Brenda), Daniel Francis (the late Janet), Stephen Lloyd (Janet), Brian Philip (Cindy), and Kerry Joseph; grandchildren Michelle Biro (Peter), Cameron (the late Wendi), Jason (Lisa), Stephanie Yealy (Kaden), Brendan, Brittany Fulmer (Chris), Brian "Bo" Jr. (Jenna), and Bryce; great-grandchildren Kalen and Alexa Biro, Gavin Trant, Kenzie and Maxwell Trant, Jack, Kate, and Alex Yealy, Ella, Chris, and Annalise Fulmer and Brian "Trey" Trant III.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 10 at Quantico National Cemetery. Guests are asked to arrive by 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to The Fairy God Mother Project in memory of Carter Harris at 600 Lafayette Blvd. S-101, Fredericksburg, VA, 22401.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
With deepest sympathy for your loss. May the knowledge of a long life well lived bring you comfort.
Ken and Lynn Yealy
January 8, 2022
Deepest sympathy . Sending love and prayers .
J. Waugh
January 4, 2022
Mike , Brenda and Family, So sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. She was given a long life with a wonderful family. I pray that your present sorrow will be replaced with fond memories and a smile.
Andre & Erin
January 4, 2022
Mike, Steve, Brian and families, We are so sorry to hear about the death of your mother who was a grand lady. You were so fortunate to have her for so many years. You continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.
Cathy & Scott
January 4, 2022
Steve, Janet and Family, So sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. She was given a long life with a wonderful family. I pray the sorrow and loss you feel today will soon be replaced by fond memories and a smile.
Andre & Erin
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results