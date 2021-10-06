Jeanette C. "Toosie" Bowie
Jeanette C. "Toosie" Bowie, 87, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Jeanette, or Toosie, as she was known to friends, was a lifelong resident of Fredericksburg. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and to know her was to love her. She was an avid sports fan and loved spending her time socializing with her friends or watching and rooting for her favorite teams.
She graduated from James Monroe High School, where she was a cheerleader. After High School she embarked on a successful career that included positons as bookkeeper, executive secretary, commercial and residential real estate agent, and tax preparer. Jeanette spent much of her career as executive secretary for Sydeney L. Shannon, Jr. In this role she oversaw operations at Shannon Airport, Lee Hill Industrial Park, and Oak Hill Cemetery. An avid aviation enthusiast, Jeanette took great pride in organizing Shannon Airport's yearly fly-in's.
Later in her career she obtained her real estate license and had a successful 2nd Act selling commercial and residential properties for Weichert Realtors. As she reached retirement age, she continued to learn new skills and closed her professional career as a licensed tax preparer for H&R Block.
Survivors include her children Traci L. Womble (Scott). H.L Bowie, II (Carol Bradley); grandchildren Curtis E. Kearns, II (Ashley), Hunter Womble, and Ethan Womble; great-grandson Walker Michael Kearns; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Lottie Carter; brother Wade R. Carter, Jr. (Charlie), sister Gloria Deane Chilton; and longtime partner John T. Adlon.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Friday, October 8 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to V Foundation for Cancer Research at [email protected]
, or to the Pat Summit Alzheimer's Foundation at etf.fcsuite.com
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2021.