Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanette C. "Toosie" Bowie
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Jeanette C. "Toosie" Bowie

Jeanette C. "Toosie" Bowie, 87, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Jeanette, or Toosie, as she was known to friends, was a lifelong resident of Fredericksburg. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and to know her was to love her. She was an avid sports fan and loved spending her time socializing with her friends or watching and rooting for her favorite teams.

She graduated from James Monroe High School, where she was a cheerleader. After High School she embarked on a successful career that included positons as bookkeeper, executive secretary, commercial and residential real estate agent, and tax preparer. Jeanette spent much of her career as executive secretary for Sydeney L. Shannon, Jr. In this role she oversaw operations at Shannon Airport, Lee Hill Industrial Park, and Oak Hill Cemetery. An avid aviation enthusiast, Jeanette took great pride in organizing Shannon Airport's yearly fly-in's.

Later in her career she obtained her real estate license and had a successful 2nd Act selling commercial and residential properties for Weichert Realtors. As she reached retirement age, she continued to learn new skills and closed her professional career as a licensed tax preparer for H&R Block.

Survivors include her children Traci L. Womble (Scott). H.L Bowie, II (Carol Bradley); grandchildren Curtis E. Kearns, II (Ashley), Hunter Womble, and Ethan Womble; great-grandson Walker Michael Kearns; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Lottie Carter; brother Wade R. Carter, Jr. (Charlie), sister Gloria Deane Chilton; and longtime partner John T. Adlon.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Friday, October 8 at Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to V Foundation for Cancer Research at [email protected], or to the Pat Summit Alzheimer's Foundation at etf.fcsuite.com.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
With sorrow.
Robert Van Valzah III
October 14, 2021
Ms. Toosie will be missed. She was a one of kind soul. Many prayers to the family.
Karen Self Crosby
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results