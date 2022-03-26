Jeanie VanDevender



Jeanie George VanDevender, 59, of Woodford passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her home. Jeanie was born on April 16, 1962 in York, PA to the late Lawrence and Norma Jean George.



Jeanie loved to go hunting and fishing and was determined to carry on her late husband's love of gardening. She spent many years as a cosmetologist and enjoyed her work and the countless friendships she made. Jeanie will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, and friend to both people and animals, including the many strays she took into her home and heart.



She is survived by her daughter, Chalie VanDevender; brothers Scott George, Michael George and his wife Tamara, Eric George, and Tracy George and his wife Angela; multiple nieces and nephews including Devin, Danielle, Brandon (Stephanie), Emily (Hunter), Erica, Patrick (Maddi), Aulin (Jackie), Ethan, Madison, Joshua (Zoe), Sara, Natsuko, Lauren, Taylor, and Victoria; along with her beloved pets.



In addition to her parents, Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband Mark VanDevender; husband from a prior marriage Dave Alsop; and her sister-in-law Hiroko George.



A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeanie's name to the Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg VA 22408.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 26, 2022.