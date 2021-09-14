Menu
Jeanne Tracy
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Jeanne Tracy

Jeanne D. Tracy, 88, of Fredericksburg, VA entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 6, 2021. Originally from Drumheller, Canada, she retired as a registered nurse from Mary Washington College. For 50 years Jeanne attended and was a member of Hillcrest United Methodist Church where served on various committees and organizations.

She was preceded by her husband of 60 yrs, Norm and a sister Alice. Survivors include her daughter Norma J. Dodd (Vincent); son Steve Tracy; granddaughter Katie Dodd; grandson Kevin Dodd; her twin Sister Joanne; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Family graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may made to Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 14, 2021.
