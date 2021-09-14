Jeanne Tracy



Jeanne D. Tracy, 88, of Fredericksburg, VA entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 6, 2021. Originally from Drumheller, Canada, she retired as a registered nurse from Mary Washington College. For 50 years Jeanne attended and was a member of Hillcrest United Methodist Church where served on various committees and organizations.



She was preceded by her husband of 60 yrs, Norm and a sister Alice. Survivors include her daughter Norma J. Dodd (Vincent); son Steve Tracy; granddaughter Katie Dodd; grandson Kevin Dodd; her twin Sister Joanne; nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Family graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may made to Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 14, 2021.