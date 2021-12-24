Menu
Jearlean V. Carter
FUNERAL HOME
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Jearlean V. Carter

Jearlean V. Carter, 74, of Bumpass, VA, departed this life on December 17, 2021.

She is survived by her devoted partner of 56 years, James Johnson; children, Leslie Shelton (David), Anthony Carter (Regina Ennis), and Calvin Carter; 7 siblings; and a host of other relatives.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Viewing
10:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the Carter family my thoughts and prayers are with you all may God comfort and give you strength during this time ♥
Elaine Warren
Friend
December 27, 2021
TO THE CARTER'S FAMILY My condolences to the family. Jearlean will always be remember. I am keeping you all in my prayer.
Otelia Ford
December 22, 2021
Behold the beauty of God‘s love and the acceptance of His Will.

Family, may the memories of her beautiful smile and sincere loving ways fill your hearts spiritually in the absence of her physical being.

My memories are cherished forever, from the days of riding the school bus together to John J. Wright, being amongst family at First New Hope Baptist Church where we grew up as young adults to working at the Sheraton and our impromptu visits whereas, a smile of love was a standard greeting.

May the precious memories of her smiles of love be felt with the embracement of warmth.

Respectfully submitted by the family members of the late Deaconess, Hilda Carter Boggs with heartfelt love.
Kathy Carter
Family
December 21, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
December 18, 2021
