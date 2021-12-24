Jearlean V. Carter



Jearlean V. Carter, 74, of Bumpass, VA, departed this life on December 17, 2021.



She is survived by her devoted partner of 56 years, James Johnson; children, Leslie Shelton (David), Anthony Carter (Regina Ennis), and Calvin Carter; 7 siblings; and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 24, 2021.