Jeffrey Neil Deihr
Jeffrey Neil Deihr, 59, of Spotsylvania passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Jeffrey found peace, great joy, and salvation in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was an accomplished outdoorsman, enjoying his many passions of smallmouth bass fishing, hanging out at the "Hole in the Wall", turkey hunting with his beloved turkey dogs, hunting with the Spotswood Hunt Club, and shooting his firearms. He was the happiest when doing these activities with good friends and family. Shortly after serving his country in the U.S. Army, Jeff followed his father's footsteps driving tractor trailers. He won several awards for truck driving skills, which he was immensely proud of. He moved on to becoming an accomplished heavy equipment operator for several local companies such as Butzner Construction, and most recently W.C. Spratt. He spoke highly of the many friends he made and worked with throughout his career.
Survivors include his mother, Shirley M. Deihr; brothers Ralph G. Deihr, Jr. (Charlene), and Ernest R. Deihr (Bert); sister Teresa D. Striegler (Wayne); stepson Dale Shelton; his beloved aunt Charlotte Brooks; stepsisters Juanita Mastin (David), Arlene Brooks (Roger); stepbrother Allen James (Jacque); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends whom he fondly referred to as his "Old Chucks". He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph G. Deihr, Sr.; stepfather Alfred James; and uncle Herbert S. Brooks.
A service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 6 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. Interment will follow at the Synan Family Cemetery in Spotsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Caring Health Philanthropy, 3180 Fairview Park Dr., Headquarters/Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 3, 2021.