Jeffrey Scott "Sticky" Costello, Jr.
Jeffrey Scott Costello Jr., 34, also known as "Sticky," was born January 19, 1986 in Woodbridge. He died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Fredericksburg.
Jeffrey was a loving son, brother, father, grandson, uncle, and nephew and will be greatly missed. Jeffrey grew up in the City of Fredericksburg and attended all three of the city's schools; his junior. and senior years he attended Forest Park High School in Prince William County. From childhood to his teenage years, Jeffrey attended Fredericksburg United Methodist Church and was an active member of the youth group. As an adolescent, Jeffrey loved playing roller hockey; he loved the game as well as the fellowship. Additionally, he enjoyed playing ping-pong and horseshoes, especially with his father.
One of Jeffrey's greatest passions in life was music, which he referred to as the "universal language." He had a band briefly in high school called "William's Ordinary." He was a very talented songwriter and he loved to sing his songs for others. His dream in life was to become a famous singer/songwriter.
Jeffrey also loved people. One of his greatest joys was being a father to Elaina Grace. He was so proud of the young woman she has become and always felt so blessed to be her father. Additionally, Jeffrey loved his friends who were like family to him. He had friends everywhere he went. He truly accepted all people.
Survivors include his daughter, Elaina Grace Costello; his parents, Jeff and Rona Costello; his grandparents, Allen and Sandy Salo and Pete Costello; his two sisters, Amanda Perdue (Kent) and Olivia Anderson (John); his niece, Ellie Rose; his nephew, Henry; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his grandmother, Beverly Costello.
A Celebration of Life for Jeffrey will be in November of 2021 at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. An announcement will be made prior to the celebration.
In honor of Jeffrey, be kind to others who struggle with addiction; it can be a hard road in life, and kindness is a beautiful gift.
Online guest book available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 29, 2020.