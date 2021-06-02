Menu
Jeffrey W. Sisk
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
10127 Plank Road
Spotsylvania, VA
Jeffrey W. Sisk

Jeff Sisk, 64 of Spotsylvania passed peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at home from congestive heart failure. He is survived by his loving partner in life, Eleanor Cutshaw and his twin brother, Gregory Sisk as well as Eleanor's 2 children, 6 grandkids and 2 great-grandsons. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2:00pm. Laurel Hill Memorial Park 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA. The family requests that people attend in comfortable clothing. www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
