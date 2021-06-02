Jeffrey W. Sisk
Jeff Sisk, 64 of Spotsylvania passed peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at home from congestive heart failure. He is survived by his loving partner in life, Eleanor Cutshaw and his twin brother, Gregory Sisk as well as Eleanor's 2 children, 6 grandkids and 2 great-grandsons. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2:00pm. Laurel Hill Memorial Park 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA. The family requests that people attend in comfortable clothing. www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 2, 2021.