Jennifer Pallant
Jennifer Christene Pallant, 42, of Stafford, VA passed away quietly in her sleep on January 10, 2022.
Jennifer was born on October 14, 1979 to Robert and Jean Smith in Arlington, VA.
After graduating from Woodbridge Senior High School, she met her soul mate and best friend, Shawn Pallant. They married on July 4, 1999. She gave birth to four beautiful daughters, Elizabeth, Debra, Mackenzie and Lesleigh.
Her family meant more to her than anything else in the world.
Anyone who knew Jennifer knew that she was the most loving mother and wife a family could ask for.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Robert Smith.
She is survived by her daughters; her husband; her mother, Jean; her brothers, Robert L. Smith Jr. (Mary of WVA., Brian Smith of DE., and John Smith (Abby) of VA.
She will also be greatly missed by her nephew, Christopher Smith (Megan) of WVA., her nieces, Samantha Smith of WVA., Britney Smith of DE., Brittney Smith of VA., and Harley Smith of VA.
Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 15, 2022.