Jennifer Pleasants WebnerJennifer Pleasants Webner, 68, passed peacefully at her home in Bumpass on December 2, 2020. She was a member of Rouzie's Chapel UMC and devoted to her faith.She is preceded in death by her father, William Bryan Pleasants; mother, Mildred Pleasants; brother, Donnie Pleasants.Jennifer is survived by her husband of 47 years, Johnny; son, Ted Webner (Lynn); daughter, Susie Anhold (Ben); daughter, Emily Webner; 5 grandchildren; JT, Nate and Zack Webner; Jacob and Aubrey Anhold.Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside memorial service will be held at the family cemetery on Pine Lodge Farm, Bumpass.Condolences or flowers may be sent to Lacy Funeral Home by Wednesday, December 9, 2020;Guestbook available at lacyfuneral.com