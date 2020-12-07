Jennifer Pleasants Webner
Jennifer Pleasants Webner, 68, passed peacefully at her home in Bumpass on December 2, 2020. She was a member of Rouzie's Chapel UMC and devoted to her faith.
She is preceded in death by her father, William Bryan Pleasants; mother, Mildred Pleasants; brother, Donnie Pleasants.
Jennifer is survived by her husband of 47 years, Johnny; son, Ted Webner (Lynn); daughter, Susie Anhold (Ben); daughter, Emily Webner; 5 grandchildren; JT, Nate and Zack Webner; Jacob and Aubrey Anhold.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside memorial service will be held at the family cemetery on Pine Lodge Farm, Bumpass.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 7, 2020.