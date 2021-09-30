Menu
Jennifer Seerey
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD
Jennifer Seerey (Haber)

We sadly announce the passing of Jennifer Jill Seerey (54) Tuesday, September 21st.

Jennifer was a graduate of Mary Washington College and spent most of her adult life teaching math and science in the Severna Park area of Maryland.

Jen is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Sean Seerey, her daughters Meghan and Maggie, her parents George and Jill Haber (Stafford, VA), her siblings Veronica, George, Jeffrey, and Michael, her mother-in-law Helen Seerey, many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Visitation will be Oct. 1st from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Lasting Tributes in Annapolis, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jen's honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD
Oct
2
Memorial Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD
Funeral services provided by:
Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of Jen who was beautiful person on the inside and out! -The Nunes Family
Karen Nunes
December 13, 2021
In loving memory of Jen
Pamela V Hewitt
Friend
October 19, 2021
Mary Pat McCabe
September 30, 2021
Jeanne, Janet, MaryLynn Welsko
September 29, 2021
My deepest condolences to family. Thinking and praying for moments of comfort and peace during this hard time. My sincerest sympathies.
Judith Neighoff
Family
September 27, 2021
Jen was one of the nicest people I´ve met. I´ll never forget her kind demeanor & uplifting spirit. Rest In Peace with the angels.
Patti Valeika
Friend
September 27, 2021
