Jennifer Seerey (Haber)



We sadly announce the passing of Jennifer Jill Seerey (54) Tuesday, September 21st.



Jennifer was a graduate of Mary Washington College and spent most of her adult life teaching math and science in the Severna Park area of Maryland.



Jen is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Sean Seerey, her daughters Meghan and Maggie, her parents George and Jill Haber (Stafford, VA), her siblings Veronica, George, Jeffrey, and Michael, her mother-in-law Helen Seerey, many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Visitation will be Oct. 1st from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Lasting Tributes in Annapolis, Maryland.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jen's honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 30, 2021.