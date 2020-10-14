Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerry Hester Minx
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Jerry Hester Minx

Jerry Hester Minx, most recently of Poet's Walk in Fredericksburg, VA, passed from this life into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on October 5, 2020. She was born June 30, 1936 in Norcross GA to Reynold and Nellie Pauline Hester.

She married Ramon Minx and traveled the world as an Army wife. They had six children when they settled in Virginia. She and Ramon lived in Woodbridge, Stafford, Virginia Beach, and finally South Hill, VA.

She was active in scouting while her children were young. She served as a teacher's aide in both Prince William and Stafford Counties. While in Virginia Beach, she was active in Navy Relief and served as an EMT with the Sandbridge Rescue Squad. She was always active in her Church wherever her home was.

She is survived by three daughters, Pam Pollard of Ladysmith, Pat Falls (Jerry) of Woodbridge, and Kathy Messina of Raleigh NC, two sons, Rob Minx (Sherri) of Fredericksburg, and Tom Minx (Lisa) of Virginia Beach, ten grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters Kitty Moss and Doylene Bagley, two brothers Perry Hester and Steve Hester.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ramon and daughter Martha Gordon.

Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, has been entrusted with her services on October 19, 2020. Visitation will be at 10:00. The Rev. Ed Martin will conduct her funeral at 11:00. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Oct
19
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.