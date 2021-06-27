Jerry Lee Rosser
Jerry Lee Rosser, 88, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 29, 1932 to the late Mary M. Denney and Theodore E. Rosser in Hopewell, VA. He was married to his high school sweetheart, the late Virginia E. Rosser for 65 years.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held privately in Quantico National Cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.