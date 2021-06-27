Menu
Jerry Lee Rosser
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Jerry Lee Rosser

Jerry Lee Rosser, 88, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 29, 1932 to the late Mary M. Denney and Theodore E. Rosser in Hopewell, VA. He was married to his high school sweetheart, the late Virginia E. Rosser for 65 years.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held privately in Quantico National Cemetery.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jun
29
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
