Jerry L. Sullivan
Jerry L. Sullivan, 72, a lifelong resident of Fredericksburg, VA passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital after a brief illness.
Jerry was born on May 4, 1948 in Fredericksburg to Earl and Estelle Sullivan. He was an incredible man, father, husband and friend who did everything with a purpose and passion. Jerry had many occupations throughout the years, including working for Haney Vending as a technician before going into business for himself, first in the wholesale car industry and then as a taxi driver.
Jerry was a proud and dedicated member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles who joined the organization as a charter member of the Fredericksburg Aerie #4123 where he served as an officer of the Aerie for many years. He was often the Aerie's Santa Claus at the Children's Christmas parties delighting the boys and girls with his presence. He also maintained dual memberships at Spotsylvania #4391, Williamsburg #4548, Culpeper #4551 and Sunnyslope, AZ #2957.
Jerry rose through various local and state level chairs before being installed as the Virginia State Worthy President for the 2002/2003 term. He then progressed through the Grand Aerie, finally reaching the pinnacle of the FOE, serving as Grand Worthy President for the 2016/2017 term. Jerry truly believed in the Fraternal Order of Eagles and its motto "People Helping People". Even in the most trying of circumstances he worked for the betterment of himself and and his community one day at a time. Leaving the world better than he found it.
His hobbies included playing cards and trying to better his golf game. His love of his family was evident to everyone he met. He liked to tell everyone he was married to "the luckiest woman in the world!"
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Maxine of Fredericksburg; daughters Tammy Esteppe (Marc) of Goldvein, VA, Renee Bush (Matt), and Rachel Sullivan, both of Fredericksburg; two brothers, Albert Sullivan of Florida and Danny Sullivan of Fredericksburg; grandsons, Jerry Vuolo (Peyton) and Dwayne Esteppe; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Estelle Sullivan; his son, James Sullivan; and his siblings William Sullivan, Betty Curtis, Earl Sullivan, Jr., Robert Sullivan, Pat Pitts, Donald Sullivan, and Alice Balthrop.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Research Alliance (275 Madison Avenue, 10th floor, New York, NY 10016 or online at lupusresearch.org
), the Fraternal Order of Eagles Memorial Foundation, or the Fraternal Order of Eagles Eagle Village.
Online guest book and live stream service is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 17, 2020.