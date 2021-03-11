Jesse Edward Childress
Jesse Edward Childress, 59, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Jesse was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Janice of 24 years. Over the last several years they were a team, Jesse built homes and Janice sold them. Jesse loved his children unconditionally and it was his long dedicated hours working that he was able to provide the best lives he could provide for them.
Jesse loved to travel every year with Janice and their children to the Bahamas. He also loved going on his hunting and fishing trips with his buddies and to collect trophies to display his accomplishments.
Jesse was often involved in mission trips to aid others in need to build things that improved their lives. One specific passion in his life was being involved with Stafford Vocational Educational Foundation, and B.O.O.T.S (Bringing Occupational Opportunities To Schools). He served as President the last 5 years but overall spent 10 years in assisting in both services. It was his passion helping others learn the skill he so much enjoyed doing. He loved to see his projects transpire from paper to completion. He felt that his occupation was his true purpose and calling in life.
Jesse was a 3rd generation builder, he was owner and operator of T&J Childress Construction, later he established Childress Homes and Rolling Creek Properties along with his good friend Mark Montrief.
Survivors include his wife, Janice; children Jacob (Jessica), Jonathan, and Jessica; father Ted Childress; and siblings Sandra Kantelas, Russell Childress (June), and Garry Childress (Diana). He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna (Cline).
A service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 14 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a contribution be made to The Red Cross, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, or Stafford County Sheriff's Department.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 11, 2021.