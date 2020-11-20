Menu
Jesse Randolph "Ran" Thomas
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Jesse Randolph "Ran" Thomas

Jesse Randolph "Ran" Thomas, 90, passed away on November 15, 2020.

Ran, a 50+ year resident of Fredericksburg, VA, the son of Wilbur and Bessie Thomas was born in Brunswick County, VA.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Lois Ray Thomas and his brother, Gene Thomas.

He is survived by his son, Randy Thomas, Jr. and wife Jaime; his daughter, Rene' Thomas-Rizzo and husband Dan; four grandchildren, Paige Aaron Thomas, Rylie Kai Rizzo, Ryan Daniel Rizzo, and Randy Thomas III; and his sisters, Lois Clary and Betty Davis.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10-11am followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00am at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel 1621 Jefferson Davis Hwy

Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 20, 2020.
