Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jessica Joylette Washington
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Jessica Joylette Washington

Jessica Joylette Washington, 36, of Fredericksburg, Virginia departed this life unexpectedly on August 30, 2021. Jessica attended Fredericksburg City Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby Johnson and Thomas Washington. Jessica is survived by her two children; Zari'Onna and Antione Fox and her siblings; Thomas J. Washington II, Kara Johnson-Prosise, Thomasine Wright and Kofi Johnson.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe Street in Fredericksburg. COVID compliance must be observed. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. In-person attendance will be limited to 50 people. The memorial service will be available on the Mount Zion Baptist Church Facebook page. The online guest book is available at www.covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Mount Zion Baptist Church
309 Wolfe Street, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We send our condolences to the family during your time of loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are praying for God´s comfort.
Rev. William & Jerri Fortune
Family
September 15, 2021
We were laughing & talking about our kids that day I still can´t believe you´re gone.. You will be truly missed.
Tina & Family
Friend
September 11, 2021
Cassandra, my condolences to you and your family in the loss of your niece. May You find comfort in knowing she is resting in the arms of the Lord with her mother, grandmother and other family and loved ones, know that my prayers are with you all
Linda Rollins
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results