Jessica Joylette Washington
Jessica Joylette Washington, 36, of Fredericksburg, Virginia departed this life unexpectedly on August 30, 2021. Jessica attended Fredericksburg City Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby Johnson and Thomas Washington. Jessica is survived by her two children; Zari'Onna and Antione Fox and her siblings; Thomas J. Washington II, Kara Johnson-Prosise, Thomasine Wright and Kofi Johnson.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe Street in Fredericksburg. COVID compliance must be observed. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. In-person attendance will be limited to 50 people. The memorial service will be available on the Mount Zion Baptist Church Facebook page. The online guest book is available at www.covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 10, 2021.