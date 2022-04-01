Jill Dudley
Jill R. Dudley, 86 of King George, formerly of Greenville, VA passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her daughter's home. Born in Tennessee, she was preceded in death by her parents, James and Louise Rhea, her husband, Sherman "Doc" Dudley and her son, John Dudley. Survivors include her son, Thomas P. Tague of Hawaii, and her daughters, Jacqueline D. Devore (Stephen) of King George, VA and Elizabeth L. Dudley of Stuarts Draft, VA; a sister, Jackie McLean of Gallatin, TN and her special "daughter-in-law", Nancy Nash of Israel. Her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes will be scattered in a favorite spot. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alley Cat Allies ( www.alleycat.org/waystogive ). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 1, 2022.