Jo Ann Elizabeth Sowards
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Jo Ann Elizabeth Sowards

Jo Ann Elizabeth (Brandt) Sowards joined friends and family who preceded her in Heaven on September 20th.  Born in Burlington Iowa in July of 1944 to Verne and Elizabeth Brandt. Verne was a proud Marine and after graduating high school she followed the family's dedication to service and joined the Navy WAVEs. While serving her country, she fell in love with future husband, Dale, of Barboursville, West Virginia. Jo Ann was a proud and committed Christian and devoted member of the church. She was also a trusted friend who always wanted what was best for those around her.  Jo Ann was a hard working and loyal church secretary who retired from Grace Memorial Church. She was also a proud volunteer tour guide or "tavern wench" at the Rising Sun Tavern for many years.  Jo Ann achieved an Associates of Arts from Prince George's Community College while raising her two sons. Jo Ann was probably best known as the Kween of Kats, rescuing numerous strays and welcoming many fur friends into her home throughout her life. Jo Ann is survived by her husband Dale (Ed), her two sons, Jeff (Michael) and David (Rachel) new granddaughter, Alice and brother Perry. Visitation Sept. 29th, 12 pm to 1 pm at Mullins and Thompson, 1621 Jeff Davis. Burial to follow at 2 pm at Quantico. In leu of flowers a donation may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA in her name to support her love of animals.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am saddened to hear about Jo Ann's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your and family.
Tonoa Jackson
Work
October 1, 2021
I remember working with Jo Ann many, many, many years ago at the Rising Sun Tavern with my grandmother Bess Durnier. I was just a young girl/early teen. She was such a kind, but strong woman and I've never forgotten her over all these years. My condolences go out to her family at this time.
Kristi Durnier Sullivan Johnson
Work
September 28, 2021
