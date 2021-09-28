Jo Ann Elizabeth Sowards



Jo Ann Elizabeth (Brandt) Sowards joined friends and family who preceded her in Heaven on September 20th. Born in Burlington Iowa in July of 1944 to Verne and Elizabeth Brandt. Verne was a proud Marine and after graduating high school she followed the family's dedication to service and joined the Navy WAVEs. While serving her country, she fell in love with future husband, Dale, of Barboursville, West Virginia. Jo Ann was a proud and committed Christian and devoted member of the church. She was also a trusted friend who always wanted what was best for those around her. Jo Ann was a hard working and loyal church secretary who retired from Grace Memorial Church. She was also a proud volunteer tour guide or "tavern wench" at the Rising Sun Tavern for many years. Jo Ann achieved an Associates of Arts from Prince George's Community College while raising her two sons. Jo Ann was probably best known as the Kween of Kats, rescuing numerous strays and welcoming many fur friends into her home throughout her life. Jo Ann is survived by her husband Dale (Ed), her two sons, Jeff (Michael) and David (Rachel) new granddaughter, Alice and brother Perry. Visitation Sept. 29th, 12 pm to 1 pm at Mullins and Thompson, 1621 Jeff Davis. Burial to follow at 2 pm at Quantico. In leu of flowers a donation may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA in her name to support her love of animals.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 28, 2021.