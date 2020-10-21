Joanne Carter
Joanne Loving Carter, of Milford Va. died Sun, Oct. 18, 2020 in her sleep, at her home. She is the daughter of the late Waller Madison Loving and Libbey Girture Lee Loving. She had retired as a Civil Servant after 40 years at Fort Belvoir and then Fort A P Hill. She is survived by her husband, Robert Lewis Carter; a son, Arthur Lewis Carter; two sisters, Frances Smithers and Teresa Young; three grandchildren, Crystal, Corey and Austin and a great grandson, Cayden. The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Thurs., Oct. 22, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A graveside service will be held 2 pm Tues., Oct. 27, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Bowling Green. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 21, 2020.