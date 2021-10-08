Joe Lewis Camp
Joe Lewis Camp, 75, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Joe was educated at John J. Wright Consolidated School. He was a master home builder, carpenter, and mechanic. Joe enjoyed spending his time fishing, and helping family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Peggy A. Washington (Sebastian "Ray"); step-children Brian C. Lewis and Pauline R. Farrier; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters Mary Coleman and Florence R. Givens; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Gaines Camp; daughter Laverne M. Camp; four brothers; and three sisters.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Historyland Memorial Park, 11227 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 8, 2021.