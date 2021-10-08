To the Camp Family, (Sis Florence, Sis Mary and Sis Freda) During your bereavement, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy, condolences and prayers to each of you. May you find comfort in knowing, that others share your grief/loss and are praying with you. "Cast your care upon him "Jesus" because he cares for each of you." Deepest sympathy and prayers, Deacon Jose A. Brown Spotsylvania, Va

Jose A. Brown Friend October 8, 2021