Joe Lewis CampJoe Lewis Camp, 75, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.Joe was educated at John J. Wright Consolidated School. He was a master home builder, carpenter, and mechanic. Joe enjoyed spending his time fishing, and helping family and friends.Survivors include his daughter, Peggy A. Washington (Sebastian "Ray"); step-children Brian C. Lewis and Pauline R. Farrier; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters Mary Coleman and Florence R. Givens; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Gaines Camp; daughter Laverne M. Camp; four brothers; and three sisters.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Historyland Memorial Park, 11227 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com