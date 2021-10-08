Menu
Joe Lewis Camp
Joe Lewis Camp

Joe Lewis Camp, 75, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.

Joe was educated at John J. Wright Consolidated School. He was a master home builder, carpenter, and mechanic. Joe enjoyed spending his time fishing, and helping family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Peggy A. Washington (Sebastian "Ray"); step-children Brian C. Lewis and Pauline R. Farrier; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters Mary Coleman and Florence R. Givens; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Gaines Camp; daughter Laverne M. Camp; four brothers; and three sisters.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Historyland Memorial Park, 11227 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 8, 2021.
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
To the Camp Family, (Sis Florence, Sis Mary and Sis Freda) During your bereavement, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy, condolences and prayers to each of you. May you find comfort in knowing, that others share your grief/loss and are praying with you. "Cast your care upon him "Jesus" because he cares for each of you." Deepest sympathy and prayers, Deacon Jose A. Brown Spotsylvania, Va
Jose A. Brown
Friend
October 8, 2021
