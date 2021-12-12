John Frederick Dorman III



John Frederick Dorman III died November 26, 2021



Born on July 25, 1928, in Louisville, Kentucky, Mr. Dorman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Louisville in 1950. He served in the Army Security Agency during the Korean War and then became an Assistant Archivist at the College of William & Mary. He was awarded a Master's degree in Library Science by Emory University in 1955.



Moving to the District of Columbia he became a full-time genealogist. Concentrating on Virginia genealogy, he published book-length genealogies on the Claiborne, Epes, Preston, Farish, and Robertson families. He founded and served as the Editor of "The Virginia Genealogist" from 1959 until 2006, publishing over 200 issues. Working in the Commonwealth's courthouses and libraries, Mr. Dorman pulled together and indexed Virginia's Revolutionary War pension applications. These efforts have made it much easier for Virginians to document their ancestors' service as patriots during the American Revolution. His three-volume work, "Adventurers of Purse and Person" systematically organized five generations of descendants from each settler who arrived in Jamestown before 1625.



Mr. Dorman moved to central Stafford County in 1990 where he continued with his prodigious efforts. He was highly regarded in the genealogical community and was the Senior Fellow of the American Society of Genealogists. As a founder of the Board for Certification of Genealogists, he helped set its high standards. Mr. Dorman had nearly completed his magnum opus on his Slaughter family from Caroline County (over seven thousand pages) when macular degeneration ended his career.



Many of the leading lineage societies in the country depended on him as their primary verifying genealogist. These included the First Families of Virginia, the Jamestowne Society, the Society of the Cincinnati, The Descendants of Colonial Governors, the Society of Colonial Wars, and the Sons of the American Revolution. His will leaves his vast library, files, and records to the Library of Virginia.



Few will ever forget his humility, warm smile or that twinkle in his eye as he used his razor-sharp mind and incredible memory to respond to inquiries. Mr. Dorman asked that his thanks be extended to the staff at the Woodmont Center and his good friend, Alison Sisson, for their help and attention in his final years. He will be laid to rest in his family cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky early next year.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2021.