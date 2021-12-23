John Stewart Heubi Jr.



John Stewart Heubi Jr. passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2021, at the age of 73, in his home in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Despite his battle with serious medical issues, he was tenacious and strong-willed until the end. He was surrounded by his beloved wife, children, and sisters in his final days.



Stewart was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia on July 25th, 1948. He attended James Monroe High School (Class of 1966), where he excelled in baseball and football. In 1970, Stewart graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University. He married Kylene Miller in 1981, and they settled in Fredericksburg, where they had two children. During his career, he served as a Science and Physical Education teacher, and coach of star football and track teams at Rappahannock High School; as Superintendent of Rappahannock Construction Company; and as Supervisor of Maintenance for Spotsylvania County Public Schools. Stewart retired in 2010 and moved to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he married Jackie Davis Heubi.



A handyman extraordinaire, his wife and children can attest that there was almost nothing he couldn't fix. He enjoyed spending his weekends outdoors—hunting, fishing, and boating with his son Trae, brother Henry, and friends. His love for sports led him to coach several youth and AAU baseball teams, and later in life, he became an avid follower of VCU basketball. Friends remember Stewart as a dedicated member of the Elks Lodge, Knights of Pythias, and Ducks Unlimited.



Stewart had a great sense of humor and lived a life filled with laughter and love. He is survived by his wife Jackie Davis Heubi; son John "Trae" Heubi III and daughter-in-law Heather Heubi; daughter Kara Shapiro and son-in-law Alex Shapiro; mother of his children, Kylene Miller; grandson Henry Heubi; sisters Ruby Brown (Jim), Ida Lambrose (Larry), and Betty Nolan Kiser (Clint); and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lucille Heubi; and brother Henry Heubi.



A Remembrance and Celebration of Life will be held in the new year at the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge #875. Details will be announced in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Elks Lodge.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 23, 2021.