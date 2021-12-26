John T. Hopkins, Jr.
Major John T. "Hoppy" Hopkins, Jr. (USMC, Retired), 86, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Trinity Senior Village.
John was born in Newark, NJ on March 26, 1935 to John T. Hopkins, Sr. and Philomena Marano Hopkins. John had a simple childhood spending his early years living in New Jersey with his large extended family. John was a 1953 graduate of Grover Cleveland High School in Rahway, NJ and a 1957 graduate of Montclair State Teachers College (today Montclair University) with a BA degree in Botany. At 18, John enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves while attending college and pursuing his degree and also being a high school science teacher; John received his officers commission in March, 1957 (the 3-57 group) and thus continued his 24-year career as a member of the Marine Corps.
In 1958 John met the love of his life, his late wife, Gail. They married in November 1958 and a year later they welcomed their only child, a daughter. Not long afterward John received orders to move his little family to Morocco for a three-year tour, thus began the odyssey of a military family. John being a strong family man was concerned about the nomad life of a military family but his wife, Gail said, "No matter where we live, be it desert Quonset hut or a house on main street, I will make a home for you". John's military career took him around the globe with many assignments, one of John's most dear to heart achievements was being a liaison officer in Operation Homecoming in 1973 which brought home the POW's from the Vietnam War. After several more years of military service John retired in 1977 to become a defense contractor in Washington, DC.
In his position as a defense contractor John was able to engage with many government agencies and their directors in order to obtain funding for research and development of many Department of Defense items; one in particular is GPS satellite imagery, something we all use today on our cell phones. With his 20 years as a defense contractor John became a familiar face to many members in congress, which aided him and his Marines greatly later in life. In 1997, John retired from his military consultant duties, he and Gail retired to South Carolina for an easier, simpler life, but John did not retire, he kept active in numerous charitable organizations to benefit the citizens of South Carolina and his beloved Marine Corps family.
John was very active in his communities. He was elected to the Fredericksburg City Counsel in the early 1980's as a member of the Citizens for a Better Agreement, this during the annexation of portions of Spotsylvania County and was later on numerous committees to steer the city forward. After moving to South Carolina, John became chairman of the Clemson Institute of Economic and Community Development which spearheaded fall concerts, fairs, high school scholarships, and Marine Corps memorial scholarships for high schoolers to attend Clemson University. With his involvement in the Celebrate Freedom Foundation John hosted the 60th reunion of the Doolittle Raiders, the Black Sheep Squadron VMF 214 reunion, the Tuskegee Airmen reunion, and the Navajo Code Talkers. John was involved in many relief operations to bring often needed necessary items to the Marines who were involved in the war in Afghanistan, several of the operations were: Operation Footlocker, Operation Djibouti, Operation Balad, and Operation Rudolph, to name a few. John repeatedly said it was not all him and was aided and supported by many volunteers, he knew the correct people to phone to circumvent the constant "No's" of the red tape of government. In recognition of his civic and humanitarian achievements he was granted the highest award the governor of South Carolina could bestow on a citizen, the Order of the Palmetto, a great humbling award. John was a very active member of the Marine Corps League, which he joined in 1974. He became involved in the legislation battle to benefit both active duty and retired Marines, he was not afraid to call or drop in on a congressman or senator to speak of the needs of the Marines. Many of the legislators came to know him well. John was past Commandant of both the Palmetto and Department of South Carolina Marine Corps League detachments; as well as a member of the Mickey Finn Detachment in Virginia; he was a member of the Military Order of the Devil Dog (Pedigree Devil Dog). In 2005 John was bestowed the highest honor a member of the Marine Corps League could not be granted, he was awarded the National Marine of the Year Award and was installed within a great society of retired marines. After returning to Virginia in 2010 John was coaxed into creating a Marine Corps League detachment in the local Fredericksburg area after much work, in 2011 the Jack Mass Detachment 1379 of the Marine Corps League was formed. John was very proud of his Marines as he called them and would always give his opinion on important matters he felt needed to be addressed. John lived the mantra of God-Country-Corps. John was a charter member of the Marine Corps Cryptologic Association, as well as the Armed Forces Communications-Electronics Association. John had numerous other achievements and recognitions but he always said his greatest achievement was his family, whom he loved fiercely with conviction.
John is survived by his loving daughter and caregiver, Toni Hopkins Jones; three grandsons Ryan R. Jones (Abigail), Michael T. Jones (Amanda), and Christopher C. Jones; and his sweet great-granddaughter Savannah L. Jones, all of Spotsylvania. John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Gail; parents John T. Hopkins, Sr. and Philomena M. Hopkins; a baby brother "Baby John"; youngest brother James F. Hopkins; sister Elizabeth; and "son" Mitchell R. Jones (Toni).
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 3 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the following individuals who were part of John's large care group; Dr. Sudeep J. Menachery with Hematology-Oncology associates of Fredericksburg; Dr. Anson Pham with MWH Palliative Care Services; the RN's, techs, and aids of 4 North at Mary Washington Hospital who in this time of COVID rocked with the most compassionate, respectful care one could ask for their loved one. Thank you to his home care providers who came to assist him where necessary and take him for drives and his coffee trips downtown to Agora; Cambria, who became a dear friend, Pierre, Ashlee, and Ann, you all brought him some needed happiness. Thank you to Kimberlee Q., "his hospice shower girl" who with her personality and joy brought so much happiness to Dad's life and became very close to his heart. Additional thanks go to Trinity Assisted Living and At Home Hospice Care who delivered the fastest set-up and upmost care, attention, and compassion one could ask for your loved-one. When the end was near, they all went above and beyond what had been anticipated; even going out to buy John's favorite Spam, to have with his breakfast, huge thanks to all.
Again, thank you to all from his family. Semper Fi.
