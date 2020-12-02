John Hunter Williams
John Hunter Williams, Jr., 70, of Locust Grove, passed away on Thursday, 26 November due to complications from COVID and pancreatic cancer. Hunter, as he was known to family and friends, was an active participant in many Lake of the Woods Church ministries and also served as an Orange County election official for many years. Hunter most recently worked the 2020 Census and has been an active supporter of the Germanna Physical Therapist Assistant program through patient simulation and manufacturer of any needed equipment and supplies. Many in the neighborhood and the Fredericksburg SPCA thought of him as a dog whisperer when animal handling presented a challenge.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Hunter Williams, Sr. and Evelyn Barlow Williams. He is survived by his wife Tracey, sister, Millie Petersen (Bruce), nephew, Andrew Petersen (Kayla), niece, Julie Petersen Marcinek (Tim), great-nieces, Evelyn and Isabelle and great-nephew, Roman. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hunter Williams PTA Scholarship Fund at Germanna Community College: https://www.germanna.edu/donate/
or the Lake of the Woods Church: https://www.lowchurch.org/give/
Online guestbook at johnsoncares.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 2, 2020.