John J. Tait
John J. Tait

John Tait passed away on December 2, 2020. John lived a fulfilling life as a loving husband and father. He will be remembered for his loving and generous spirit.

Funeral Services will be held 9:ooam Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery

Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA 22554
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
