John J. TaitJohn Tait passed away on December 2, 2020. John lived a fulfilling life as a loving husband and father. He will be remembered for his loving and generous spirit.Funeral Services will be held 9:ooam Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford. Interment will follow at Quantico National CemeteryOnline condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com