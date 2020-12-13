Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Koufoudakis
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
John Koufoudakis

John Koufoudakis passed away on December 7, 2020 due to a decline in his health over the years. He was surrounded by his two sons, daughter and wife. He was born in Crete, Greece on August 13, 1949. Since immigrating to the United States at age 17, John served the Dahlgren and King George area community making delicious homemade American and Greek food. Throughout his life he owned 12 restaurants and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. In the late-1980s he was named Citizen of the Year in King George County and in 2001 was honored by the Hudsons-Morris Masonic Lodge for the many years of financial contributions to local rescue squads, fire departments, various civic, religious, educational and humanitarian organizations as well as giving 10 percent of two weeks of restaurant proceeds to the victims of 911. John is survived by his wife, Androulla Koufoudakis, two sons, Peter and Nicko Koufoudakis, daughter, Stefania (Koufoudakis) Whittington, two grandchildren, Olivia and Maximus Whittington, and son-in-law, Douglas Whittington. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and one of a kind personality. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Jude's Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/) or Step Up to Cancer (https://standuptocancer.org/).

The memorial service was private.  Online condolences can be left for the family at www.storkfuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Androulla and family, I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. I will always remember him from my days working at Roma's. He was a character that could never be forgotten. He was funny, caring, compassionate and sometimes stubborn and difficult - those were my fondest memories as he would make me laugh while cursing me in Greek (or at least that what I thought he was doing). 10 minutes later - he would be joking and laughing. I hold your family in the highest regard and think of everyone so fondly; remembering Peter and Stephania playing coach pitch baseball with our kids and Nicko coming to the restaurant every day after school. I still miss your baklava - truly the best. Keeping you in our prayers and sending love and hugs to all of you.
Dee and Wes Wood
Friend
December 17, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss
Joy
December 14, 2020
Oh John, you provided such fun and food and caring to the Dahlgren community. We still miss you at Romas´s and Sharks swim team!!! God bless your family
Samson Family
December 13, 2020
To the family please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers. John was one of the good guys, being a customer and a store neighbor (PCI) for those many years you could always count a friendly smile and wave from John. Roma´s was an institution in Dahlgren serving the best food and pizza courted of John. May he Rest In Peace with my sincere condolences.v/r Joe Grzeika
Joe Grzeika
December 13, 2020
I am so sorry to read this. John was a wonderful man. I know you all have lots of wonderful memories. I never forget how he helped me out giving me a part time job when I needed it. May God help and be with you during this heart felt time. My prayers are with you all.
Shelia McFarland
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results