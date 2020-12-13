Androulla and family, I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. I will always remember him from my days working at Roma's. He was a character that could never be forgotten. He was funny, caring, compassionate and sometimes stubborn and difficult - those were my fondest memories as he would make me laugh while cursing me in Greek (or at least that what I thought he was doing). 10 minutes later - he would be joking and laughing. I hold your family in the highest regard and think of everyone so fondly; remembering Peter and Stephania playing coach pitch baseball with our kids and Nicko coming to the restaurant every day after school. I still miss your baklava - truly the best. Keeping you in our prayers and sending love and hugs to all of you.

Dee and Wes Wood Friend December 17, 2020