John Koufoudakis
John Koufoudakis passed away on December 7, 2020 due to a decline in his health over the years. He was surrounded by his two sons, daughter and wife. He was born in Crete, Greece on August 13, 1949. Since immigrating to the United States at age 17, John served the Dahlgren and King George area community making delicious homemade American and Greek food. Throughout his life he owned 12 restaurants and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. In the late-1980s he was named Citizen of the Year in King George County and in 2001 was honored by the Hudsons-Morris Masonic Lodge for the many years of financial contributions to local rescue squads, fire departments, various civic, religious, educational and humanitarian organizations as well as giving 10 percent of two weeks of restaurant proceeds to the victims of 911. John is survived by his wife, Androulla Koufoudakis, two sons, Peter and Nicko Koufoudakis, daughter, Stefania (Koufoudakis) Whittington, two grandchildren, Olivia and Maximus Whittington, and son-in-law, Douglas Whittington. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and one of a kind personality. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Jude's Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/
) or Step Up to Cancer (https://standuptocancer.org/
).
The memorial service was private. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.storkfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.