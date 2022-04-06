John Cabot Lodge
John Cabot Lodge, loving husband, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home at the age of 72.
Born in Alton, Illinois to the late Warren J. and Jean Eileen Lodge, John was the eldest and only brother to three younger sisters. John graduated from WT Woodson High School in 1967, entered the army in 1969, and completed his BA in design at the Southern Illinois University, Carbondale in 1977. He was an industrial designer and passionate specialist in brand strategy and design for over 35 years for national and global brands. He loved to cook, had a great love of music and guitars, and was an avid reader of news, history, and alternative history, John met his wife, Denise Sparhawk Lodge in 1989 and married in 1998. She lovingly cared for him until his death.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Sparhawk Lodge; son Andrew Warren Lodge; sisters Candia Earley, Patrice Middleton, and Daria Zellmer; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association
at www.lung.org
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 6, 2022.