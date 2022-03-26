John MacPhee
John Patrick MacPhee, affectionally called, "Pops" passed away peacefully in the hospital March 23 surrounded by his children. Pops was 85 years old and lived a very full and happy life. He was predeceased in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara MacPhee and was excited and looking forward to reuniting with her in heaven.
Pops served in the Coast Guard and continued to serve with the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in 1992. Pops loved his immediate family as well as his Moose family. Nothing brought him more joy than to hang out with his many friends at the Moose, joking and carrying on with everyone and making sure everyone felt included. Pops loved to read books on World and Military History. He loved all sports Boston!! He loved to travel – his favorite places were cruises to anywhere, Las Vegas and St. Kitts – he had many friends in all these places. One thing about Pops – he never met a stranger!
Survivors include his children Mary Thomson, Brian Thomson, Susan McKeen, Kevin Thomson, Steve MacPhee, Dianna MacPhee, and Michael MacPhee; Seven Grandchildren, Justin Freeman, Megan Thomson, Katelyn McKeen, Shannon McKeen, Olivia MacPhee, Ryan MacPhee, and Taylor Brown; And three great-grand children Hannah Freeman, Connor Freeman, and Brayden Cooper.
At Pop's request, a Celebration of his Life will be held at the Fredericksburg Moose Family Center #1655; 11917 Cherry Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 on Saturday, April 9th, 1:00 p.m. All are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 26, 2022.