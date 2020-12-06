John Paul Garland
John Paul Garland, 77, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence.
Survivors include his children Karen Shelton (Patrick) and Kelly Gibson (Curtis); grandchildren Rachel Gibson and Seth Gibson; great-grandson Spencer; siblings Catherine Peek (Gordon) and Charles Garland (Brenda); and niece Betty Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Garland; parents John and Alice Garland; brother Conley Garland; and sister Jean Graves.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spotsylvania County Fire Station 11, 9517 Crossroads Parkway, Fredericksburg VA 22408.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 6, 2020.