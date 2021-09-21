John Timothy Strader
John Timothy Strader, 60, of Spotsylvania County passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
John retired from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department after 23 years and served as a sergeant in the United States Army during the Gulf War. He was an avid coin collector, and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter who lovingly called him "Papa". John was best known for his sense of humor and honesty.
Survivors include his daughter, Sydney; grandchildren Anastasia, Deion, and Darin; brothers Stephen and Christopher; nephew Scott; niece Kelly; and others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Nancy Strader; sister Laura; and son Russell.
A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.