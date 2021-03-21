John Alfred Taylor, 67, passed away unexpectedly due to a cardiac condition while snow skiing in Lake Tahoe on March 10, 2021.
John was born in Spokane, Washington to McNulty Alfred Taylor and the late Mauretta Taylor. He graduated from Sunset High School in Beaverton, Oregon. He attended Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, where he was a member of the football and ski teams and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Communications and Business Administration. After college, he pursued a career in aviation and was a commercial airline pilot for US Airways and American Airlines for over 35 years.
John never met a stranger and would never pass up the opportunity for conversation. He was always available to lend an ear and advice, solicited or not! He was full of life with an infectious personality and was the embodiment of someone who would "give the shirt off their back" to help anyone in need. He brought laughter everywhere he went. He had numerous passions including aviation, cars, skiing, traveling, and sharing a drink with friends. In the end, he died doing what he enjoyed- skiing down his favorite slope with loved ones.
He is survived by many loved ones including his father Al (Meredith); his longtime partner Dr. Nancy Goeden; his children John, Paige Hayes (Anthony), and Ross; grandchildren Mason and Gabrielle; sister Jane Schell (Walter); Nancy's children Marcie Files (John), Scott (Laura), and grandchildren Lucy and Scott Jr.; beloved dog Buddy; and countless friends.
Per his wishes, there will not be a funeral service and instead there will be a party in celebration of his life, which will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a charity he regularly supported.
I think about you often, John. Sure do miss your smiling face, your reassuring words and your friendship.
Barbara Clisby
Work
March 15, 2022
David and Sophie Riedl
August 14, 2021
You were my dear friend for 31 years and I will miss you. You helped me through a lot of hard times. Thank you John.
Patricia A Tokay
April 2, 2021
One of a kind! John embodied what is good on this earth! A great human being! You are missed my friend by many. Rest In Peace John.
Eric Rodriguez
March 31, 2021
The world has lost a great Soul. I didn´t know John had such a large extended family. Everyone will be a Blessing to each other during grievous moments you will have. Many times while walking down to the gate of my departure airplane I would see John from a distance and I would immediately begin to break out in this uncontrollable big smile in anticipation of stopping and and have a few good belly laughs listening to his stories.
John always was always happy and loving life and we all could learn a lot from his gracious attitude.
Fred Hobbs
March 31, 2021
John and I were coworkers and I always enjoyed working with him. Smart, kind, and fun! We lost a lovely man.
Jane Thell
March 31, 2021
Taylor was 1 in a million. larger then life and always made someone smile. I was lucky to call him a friend. God Speed John I will miss you.
Ian Turner
March 31, 2021
John, thanks for all the laughs - you made it fun for all! RIP my friend.
John Hope
March 31, 2021
Our new hire class was invited to one of John's pool parties at Thorn Run Apartments back in 1987. Meeting John there I knew this was going to be an adventure and it certainly was. It was truly a pleasure flying with John. His simulator sessions were superb. He could lighten up the darkest day. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.
Dan Davis
March 31, 2021
Billy Joel said it best. Only the good die young! You were the best, and now I wish you the best in your journey.
Carlos Cernuda
March 31, 2021
I was hired at USAir about the same time as John. We became great friends and shared a love of skiing and flying! One of a kind!
Todd Bray
March 30, 2021
I REMEMBER ALL THE LAUGHS WE HAD WHEN HE CAME DOWN TO OPS WHEN HE FLEW INTO TO ORD
R.I.P. MY USAIRWAYS/ALLEGHENY FRIEND
FRED HIGHBERGER
March 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of John´s passing, I always liked John, he made me laugh every time I talked to him, the world will be a lonely place without him.
Clyde Williams
March 30, 2021
John was the light of the party...fun...many great memories from the USAIR ski team days...RIp John....hugs to your family...
Cindy Newton
March 29, 2021
He was nice and friendly, Loved life and was a joy to work with. God Bless and comfort the family.
Kricket Davis
Friend
March 29, 2021
My deepest sympathies go out to John's family. It is, however, a struggle to embrace sadness having known John. Larger than life; a passion for living that life as no other; and his ability to make you want to do the same was a gift. I am sad that he has left us, and that others will be deprived of that force of nature we all loved! John has gone too soon, but his legacy of pure unadulterated joy lives on in our memories.
Rhonda Karpin
March 29, 2021
If you didn’t laugh when you flew with CPT John.... you were doing it wrong! Always had your back. He will be GREATLY missed. Until we meet again at another Taylor/Hartley party.. fly high my friend.
Diane Wright
Coworker
March 29, 2021
We will all miss his infectious laugh and sense of humor. RIP John,
Rob Howard
March 29, 2021
I am very sad to hear of John's passing. May he rest in peace.
Patricia McGee
Coworker
March 29, 2021
Our Captain John was one of A kind. You will be sorely missed my friend. RIP and God Speed!!
Cheryl Watson
Coworker
March 29, 2021
You loved Life and you were an awesome skier . May you take over the Heavenly Ski Team
Ed and Terry Graf
March 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Buckler
Coworker
March 29, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to Captain John´s family.
There was no finer aviator in the airline. A respectful salute to you Captain John as you fly west !
Capt John Lednak
March 28, 2021
John always had a smile and was a friend to all! He was my Chemistry lab partner our Junior year at Sunset. I’m certain his help carried me through the class! I was hoping to see him and his friendly smile again at our 50th reunion. Sympathy and God’s comfort for his loved ones and friends,
Michele Visyak Liby
Classmate
March 26, 2021
A dear friend
Wendy Allen Bond
Friend
March 24, 2021
John was my friend at Lewis and Clark College and he married my dear friend , Holly Webber. So many fond and FUN memories of him from those days. Sending his family my sympathy .
Laurie Vandenburgh
Laurie Vandenburgh
Friend
March 24, 2021
John [my cousin], my older brother, my sister, and I were all 1 year apart growing up. We had wonderful memories playing on the beach at Seaside, in Glacier park, and their home in Beaverton. As we all grew up, a phone call from John meant it was time to settle in for an hour of laughing and bad jokes. I think once I had to shave again he talked for so long!! He was like a brother to us all, and we will miss him terribly. A bright light has gone out in our lives. Love ya' buddy!! Cousin Bruce
Bruce
Family
March 24, 2021
A classmate passed on the news of John's death. We met in the 7th grade. Was glad to see him at the last couple reunions of our high school. Same genuine smile and handshake. A good guy always.
Bruce Cole
March 23, 2021
I had the distinct pleasure of taking a trip to Oshkosh with John. He made the trip very enjoyable and memorable. God Bless.
Lew Thorp
March 22, 2021
Taylor Family,
I am saddened to hear of his passing. He was a wonderful friend who always had an infectious smile and wit about him.
Barb & Sarah Clisby
March 22, 2021
What a sweet funny man! He was a patient at Chancellor Eye Care. Took care of him many times over several years. He was always so pleasant with a new joke each time. He loved to make you laugh. He also had a love for fried chicken in which he shared with several in our office for Dr K's bday. He will truly be missed. Rest in peace John.