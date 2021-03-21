John Taylor



John Alfred Taylor, 67, passed away unexpectedly due to a cardiac condition while snow skiing in Lake Tahoe on March 10, 2021.



John was born in Spokane, Washington to McNulty Alfred Taylor and the late Mauretta Taylor. He graduated from Sunset High School in Beaverton, Oregon. He attended Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, where he was a member of the football and ski teams and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Communications and Business Administration. After college, he pursued a career in aviation and was a commercial airline pilot for US Airways and American Airlines for over 35 years.



John never met a stranger and would never pass up the opportunity for conversation. He was always available to lend an ear and advice, solicited or not! He was full of life with an infectious personality and was the embodiment of someone who would "give the shirt off their back" to help anyone in need. He brought laughter everywhere he went. He had numerous passions including aviation, cars, skiing, traveling, and sharing a drink with friends. In the end, he died doing what he enjoyed- skiing down his favorite slope with loved ones.



He is survived by many loved ones including his father Al (Meredith); his longtime partner Dr. Nancy Goeden; his children John, Paige Hayes (Anthony), and Ross; grandchildren Mason and Gabrielle; sister Jane Schell (Walter); Nancy's children Marcie Files (John), Scott (Laura), and grandchildren Lucy and Scott Jr.; beloved dog Buddy; and countless friends.



Per his wishes, there will not be a funeral service and instead there will be a party in celebration of his life, which will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a charity he regularly supported.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 21, 2021.