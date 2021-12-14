Captain John R. Turner,
USN (ret.), UAL (ret.)
John Richard Turner, 85, of Locust Grove, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2021, after a long illness.
Born in Martinsville, VA he was a proud lifelong Virginian. He attended Bluefield College and received his BS from Virginia Tech.
John entered the Navy in 1955 and was commissioned and designated a Naval Aviator in 1956. While on active duty he flew rescue helicopters. (John's name is on the side of the HUP2 helicopter on display aboard the Intrepid Museum in New York.) After active duty, John continued his service in the Naval Air Reserve, flying fixed wing aircraft until his retirement, at the rank of Captain, in 1980.
John loved flying and had a long and distinguished career with United Airlines, flying domestically and internationally until he retired in 1996 as a 747 Captain.
John was a true gentleman; kind, generous, strong, (a bit stubborn) and always willing to help. He had a great sense of humor, loved to tell stories and always had one at the ready. He will be remembered as a good man who loved his family, country and God. We love him and he will be sorely missed.
John is survived by his beloved wife Barbara, children Carol Leggett (the late Craig), Mark (Pat), Cathy Harris (Don) and stepchildren Matt Giddens (Tracy), Julie Doka and Andrew Giddens; grandchildren Shannon, Nolan, Mariah, Michael, Makayla, Sam, Jared, David and Zachary and numerous great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Culpeper National Cemetery (Old site). Reception/Celebration of Life following service. (Details pending)
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.
An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2021.