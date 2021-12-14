John was a fine gentleman. He always had a smile on his face, a kind word of interest and a gift for conversation. When we walked the Meadowland loop almost daily, many days we would encounter John coming or going in his vehicle. We had the opportunity to have many lengthy chats and he could tell us if we were making good time...or not...as he often drove alongside us. Flying stories, dog stories, and travels to European cathedrals and churches were some of his best anecdotes. John was a gracious and thoughtful man who will be missed by all. May he now rest in peace.

Bruce & Lynn Brown Friend December 15, 2021