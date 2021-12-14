Menu
Captain John R. Turner USN (ret.), UAL (ret.)
Captain John R. Turner,

USN (ret.), UAL (ret.)

John Richard Turner, 85, of Locust Grove, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2021, after a long illness.

Born in Martinsville, VA he was a proud lifelong Virginian. He attended Bluefield College and received his BS from Virginia Tech.

John entered the Navy in 1955 and was commissioned and designated a Naval Aviator in 1956. While on active duty he flew rescue helicopters. (John's name is on the side of the HUP2 helicopter on display aboard the Intrepid Museum in New York.) After active duty, John continued his service in the Naval Air Reserve, flying fixed wing aircraft until his retirement, at the rank of Captain, in 1980.

John loved flying and had a long and distinguished career with United Airlines, flying domestically and internationally until he retired in 1996 as a 747 Captain.

John was a true gentleman; kind, generous, strong, (a bit stubborn) and always willing to help. He had a great sense of humor, loved to tell stories and always had one at the ready. He will be remembered as a good man who loved his family, country and God. We love him and he will be sorely missed.

John is survived by his beloved wife Barbara, children Carol Leggett (the late Craig), Mark (Pat), Cathy Harris (Don) and stepchildren Matt Giddens (Tracy), Julie Doka and Andrew Giddens; grandchildren Shannon, Nolan, Mariah, Michael, Makayla, Sam, Jared, David and Zachary and numerous great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Culpeper National Cemetery (Old site). Reception/Celebration of Life following service. (Details pending)

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Culpeper National Cemetery (Old site)
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol, Mark & Cathy, I just heard of your dad´s passing and I wanted to extend my condolences. I will always remember your dad coming into our house and going over to the stereo and playing "The Music Man". He was quite a man. I know he and daddy are having quite the party. All my thoughts and prayers.
Fran McGowan Petticord
Friend
January 16, 2022
I will miss the conversation´s John and I had about "flying the line", international vs. domestic flying. We would compare our various techniques on staying alert on long 10 & 15 hour long flights. The secret was strong coffee and good conversation. John was really fun to talk with. Well, John, you are on your last flight now..into the sunset. As you once told me..it´s just a matter of keeping the wings level..and you always did..see you around later, John.. Capt. Michael & Valerie Matei Pan Am/Delta Airlines
Michae & Valerie Matei
Friend
December 17, 2021
We were saddened to hear of John's passing. My husband and I would, sometimes, see him in the mornings during our walk around the loop. He would be walking his dog. We would talk a bit. John was always very pleasant. Please accept our sincere condolences for your loss. Ron and Angie Jackson Neigbor
vera jackson
December 15, 2021
John was a fine gentleman. He always had a smile on his face, a kind word of interest and a gift for conversation. When we walked the Meadowland loop almost daily, many days we would encounter John coming or going in his vehicle. We had the opportunity to have many lengthy chats and he could tell us if we were making good time...or not...as he often drove alongside us. Flying stories, dog stories, and travels to European cathedrals and churches were some of his best anecdotes. John was a gracious and thoughtful man who will be missed by all. May he now rest in peace.
Bruce & Lynn Brown
Friend
December 15, 2021
Love Matt and Tracy
December 14, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 14, 2021
