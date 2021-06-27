Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Arthur Usher Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
John Arthur Usher Jr.

John Arthur Usher Jr., 55, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at VCU Medical Hospital.

Survivors include his daughters, Tonya Moore (Travis), Lauren Usher (Angel), and Adriana Usher (Robert); his sisters, Nancy Holmes, Jane Reeve, and Suzanne Butt; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Arthur Usher Sr. and Christine Usher.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jun
30
Service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our deepest condolences during this time of loss. If anything is needed please let us know.
Christopher & Melissa Crouse
Work
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results