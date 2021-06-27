John Arthur Usher Jr.
John Arthur Usher Jr., 55, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at VCU Medical Hospital.
Survivors include his daughters, Tonya Moore (Travis), Lauren Usher (Angel), and Adriana Usher (Robert); his sisters, Nancy Holmes, Jane Reeve, and Suzanne Butt; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Arthur Usher Sr. and Christine Usher.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.