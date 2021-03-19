John Alfred (Jake) Williams



John Alfred (Jake) Williams, 95, of the Nasons area of Orange County, departed this life on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born August 22, 1925 in Orange County, Va. to the late Alfred and Hattie Carter Williams.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings Maryetta Poindexter, Catherine Bowe, Helen Wilson, Eula Belle Douglas, Carter L. Williams, Solomon L. Williams and a daughter Sharon D. Williams.



He is survived by his children Wayne C. Williams (Sharone) of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Dean C. Williams of Richmond, VA; Carol L. Williams-Wright (Troy) of Accokeek, MD; Craig J. Williams (Michelle) of Richmond, VA; Todd N. Williams of Orange, VA; Daryl J. Williams of Richmond, VA. He also leaves to cherish his memory seven grandchildren, Kristen N. Williams; Matthew C. Williams, Sr. (Inika); Paris A. Williams, Lore'al S. Williams, Dean A. Williams, Devon L.J. Wright, and Lindsay A. Williams and his three great-grandchildren, Matthew C. Williams, Ivan C. Williams and Amiryah D. Wright. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers/sisters-in-law and friends also have him in their memories.



Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, 11229 Kindall Rd., Orange, VA 22960. The family will receive relatives and friends at Satchell's Funeral Service, 118 East Church Street, Orange, Va., from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 19, 22021. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11, Saturday morning at the funeral home.



Due to covid-19, family and friends need to follow strict guidelines wearing of masks, social/physical distancing, etc.



A celebration of life will be held at his home place at a later time this year when circumstances permit.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 19, 2021.