Jonathan L. Wilkins
Jonathan Lee Wilkins was born on July 25, 1960, in Philadelphia, PA. After a long battle with prostate cancer, Jonathan passed away at home on August 1, 2021.
Over the years, Jonathan ("Big Jon" as he was also known), enjoyed fishing with his brothers, close friends, and family in addition to hunting and swimming. Anyone who truly knew him knew that Jon was the ultimate Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Jonathan is survived by his wife, Dr. Lisa Wilkins; six daughters: Rayanna, Aurielle, Shanice, Janell, Chanel, and Jessica; nine siblings; thirteen grandchildren; one great-grandson; a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as a host of friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother: Melinda Odessa Wilkins; father: James Edward Wilkins; two siblings: Rose Marie and Larry; sister-in-law: Lisa; son-in-law: Nathaniel; and granddaughter: Natesha.
A private Celebration of Life Ceremony will occur in Philadelphia on Saturday, September 18th. For more information, please call: 209-751-4287. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Prostate Cancer Foundation: https://join.pcf.org/memorials/memorial/remembering-jonathan-wilkins
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 11, 2021.