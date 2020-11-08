Jonathon Gathers
Jonathon "Mike" Gathers, 37, of Richmond, VA, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on November 4, 2020 at his home. The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg, PA is handling the arrangements. There will be no public visitation. All services will be private. Interment will be held in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville, PA. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 8, 2020.