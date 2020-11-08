Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jonathon "Mike" Gathers
1983 - 2020
BORN
1983
DIED
2020
Jonathon Gathers

Jonathon "Mike" Gathers, 37, of Richmond, VA, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on November 4, 2020 at his home. The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg, PA is handling the arrangements. There will be no public visitation. All services will be private. Interment will be held in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville, PA. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.