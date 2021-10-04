Joseph L. Bongiovi
Joseph L. Bongiovi passed away on September 25, 2021 at Poet's Walk of Fredericksburg.
He was born in Manhattan on March 27, 1935 to Andrea Henry and Agnes Bongiovi and later moved to the Bronx.
Joe was in the Marine Corps from August 28, 1957 to April 10, 1963, and was stationed in Portsmouth, NH. After leaving the Marine Corps he moved to Williamsville, NY. He worked for the Courier Express and then the Buffalo News.
Joe was active in masonry, including Blue Lodge, Royal Arch, and Knight Templar, as well as many other groups in both Buffalo, NY and Virginia.
After retiring in 2002, Joe and his wife, Barbara relocated to Fredericksburg where he enjoyed Civil War history. He was the first Commandant of the Jack Maas Detachment 1379 Marine Corps League in Fredericksburg.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Barbara; children Joseph (Carmen Elena), Col. Thomas, USAF (Michiko), and Anne; step-children Tara Dzialak (Joseph), Timothy Lipton (Michelle), and Walter Lipton (Stephanie); grandchildren Brian, Catherine, Sophia, Taiki, Julia, and Hiroki Bongiovi, and Joseph Lipa, Lucas Moore, Aurora Dzialak, Haley Dzialak, Danielle Lambart (Trent); one great-grandson Makai Lambart; sister-in-law Alberta; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Henry.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Masonic Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. during the visitation. A service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21 at Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel at 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, VA 22172. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knight Templar Eye Foundation, Inc, 3201 Cross Timber's Rd, Bldg 4, Ste 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028, or a charity of your choice
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 4, 2021.