Joseph L. Brooks



"Jody" 60 of Rappahannock Academy, VA died on December 23rd in a local hospital. He is survived by 2 children Joseph Brooks, Jr., and Danielle Brooks and 3 brothers: Freddie, Jr., Lee, Wayne and 3 sisters Mary, Gladys and Fannie and 4 grandchildren.



Remains can be viewed on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 12 – 4 pm at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, VA. Service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Supply, VA. Viewing 1 hour prior to service. Internment at church cemetery.



Due to COVID seating will be limited to total 125 people max and face mask is required.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 29, 2021.