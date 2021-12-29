"Jody" 60 of Rappahannock Academy, VA died on December 23rd in a local hospital. He is survived by 2 children Joseph Brooks, Jr., and Danielle Brooks and 3 brothers: Freddie, Jr., Lee, Wayne and 3 sisters Mary, Gladys and Fannie and 4 grandchildren.
Remains can be viewed on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 12 – 4 pm at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, VA. Service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Supply, VA. Viewing 1 hour prior to service. Internment at church cemetery.
Due to COVID seating will be limited to total 125 people max and face mask is required.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 29, 2021.
My thoughts and prayers are with y´all during this most difficult time. Joseph was an amazing person. He´ll be that amazing angel above us now.... May God comfort y´all in the days to come.
Alysen Woolfolk-Brooks
Friend
December 31, 2021
It was a pleasure meeting you and working with you for the past 10 yrs. I´m so glad you came to visit me after You parted Walmart but I would have never thought that that was going to be our final goodbye. I´m gonna miss you big brother Rest Easy til we meet again. Much Love, Micca aka lil Boo
Micca (WM 4258)
December 30, 2021
My Condolences to The Brooks Family.May God comfort your hearts during this very difficult time. Joe will truly be missed.
Love and Prayer
Gelie & Micca
Gelie
Work
December 30, 2021
Wow, Joe it hard to believe you going home be with LORD , we just spoke 3 weeks ago on that Sunday now you gone RIP Joe we going be miss you just like brother !
Samuel Scott
Family
December 29, 2021
To the family our deepest sympathy to you all we will continue to pray for you our memories of Jody would never fail he was a comedian he was conversational and a wonderful person .... When he came around your spirit was always uplifted because the type of person he was ....God bless....
Mr.and Mrs. Guy Davis
Family
December 29, 2021
