Joseph Christopher "Chris" BYRNE



BYRNE, Joseph Christopher "Chris", lost his long battle with Alzheimer's on November 9, 2020. Born on November 11, 1947, to Dr. Joseph T. and (Cissy) Byrne, he was predeceased by them and his sister, Mary Byrne Gates. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jackie, with whom he shared a long and loving marriage; siblings, Russell (Ellen), John (Manuela), Elizabeth, Bryan (Ann), Kerry and Anne (Dan) Talley; many nieces and nephews and other relatives; his best friend, Charles Riley, and his high school sweetheart, Marsha Lee. He attended St. Bridget's School and Thomas Jefferson High School, where he wrestled and lettered in track. Chris graduated from St. Leo College (Fla.) with a degree in Journalism/Education. He was passionate about helping the underprivileged and the impoverished, fighting for racial and social equality. With Caesar Chavez, he unionized migrant workers in the U.S. for decent wages and working and living conditions. Chris joined Native Americans in 1973 at Wounded Knee, S.D., protesting the U.S. government's treaty breaking. A photo journalist/activist, his observations and opinions were widely published. He retired from the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center, where he taught English. Chris collected art, literature and antiques. He was a self-taught musician, composer, performer and photographer. He was selfless, always willing to help others in need or distress. He was quick witted, funny, a prankster young at heart, who will be missed by all who knew him. Chris left this world a better place. Peace. The service will be held Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 20, 2021.