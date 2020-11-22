We will all miss Chris's warm personality and conviction to help others. He spoke often about his students and he had a profound effect on many of them. He knew how to listen to them and found creative ways to change negative behavior. He would visit my shop often and the conversations were wonderful. He had a strong dramatic and artistic nature. Dear Jackie, I am so sorry for your loss. You were a dedicated wife and such strong support during his final illness. It was easy to see the love you shared in each other's eyes. Chris will live on in the hearts of so many that he touched. I will miss him very much. Arch

Archer Di Peppe November 22, 2020