Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Nathan Katz
1981 - 2020
BORN
1981
DIED
2020
Joseph Nathan Katz

Joseph Nathan Katz of Fredericksburg passed away suddenly on Dec 15, 2020 from heart related issues.

Joseph was born June 28, 1981 in Fredericksburg. He graduated from Stafford High School in 1999. He attended William and Mary and then graduated from the University of Mary Washington. He later graduated from the University of Richmond Law School.

His true love was being an entrepreneur. He owned several used book businesses. At the time of his untimely death, he owned the Library Store in downtown Fredericksburg and Joe's Books on Amazon.

Survivors include his parents, William M. and Nancy P. Katz; his brother, David A. Katz (Raechel); and his two cats, Athena and Shishkabob. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to covid-19 restrictions, funeral arrangements will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408 or fredspca.org/donate. Please annotate your donation in memory of Joseph Katz.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Nancy and Bill: We are so sorry to hear that Joey has passed much too young. We have great memories of his rec. baseball days with Joe and Stingray days with Erin. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Meg and Paul Hughes
Meg Hughes
December 22, 2020
Bill and Nancy and David, my deepest condolences on the loss of your precious Joseph. Thinking about you during these very very difficult days and may Joseph´s memory be for us a lasting blessing.
Robert Miller
December 21, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy at the passing of your son!
Tom and Janet Kimbrell
December 20, 2020
To the Katz family, I´m so sorry to hear of Joey´s passing. My family´s prayers are with you all.
Charles Pinto
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results