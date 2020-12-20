Joseph Nathan Katz
Joseph Nathan Katz of Fredericksburg passed away suddenly on Dec 15, 2020 from heart related issues.
Joseph was born June 28, 1981 in Fredericksburg. He graduated from Stafford High School in 1999. He attended William and Mary and then graduated from the University of Mary Washington. He later graduated from the University of Richmond Law School.
His true love was being an entrepreneur. He owned several used book businesses. At the time of his untimely death, he owned the Library Store in downtown Fredericksburg and Joe's Books on Amazon.
Survivors include his parents, William M. and Nancy P. Katz; his brother, David A. Katz (Raechel); and his two cats, Athena and Shishkabob. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to covid-19 restrictions, funeral arrangements will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408 or fredspca.org/donate
. Please annotate your donation in memory of Joseph Katz.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.