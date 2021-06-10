Joseph Kenneth Rumuly
On Monday June 7, 2021, Joseph Kenneth Rumuly went to be with his Lord and Savior.
He was born on November 11, 1927 in Spotsylvania to the late John and Hellen Rumuly. He left home in April of 1945, at the age of 17, to serve in the Navy where he earned a medal for serving in World War II. He married Anna Mae Chewning on December 3, 1947 and they raised six children.
He worked for FMC for 20 years and RF&P Railroad for 26 year as part of the signal crew. He was a devoted and founding member of Spotswood Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for a number of years.
Joseph was known for his unwavering faith, optimistic attitude, quick wit, strong work ethic, heartwarming smile but most of all as being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his six children, Renee Sterne (Edward), Joseph Rumuly Jr. (Mindy), Gregory Rumuly, Valorie Wegner (Steven), Crystal Assam (Jerry), Kimberly Hafner (Tony); nine grandchildren, Bill, Tiffany, Erica, Carley, Jerry, Melodie, Blake, Ryan, Christian; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Vivian Rumuly (Diane), Maynard Rumuly (Margaret); and Carol Ogle, beloved caregiver thought of as family. Joseph is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae Chewning, his parents, John and Hellen Rumuly; brother Donald Rumuly; sister Florence Rumuly Falk; daughter-in-law Sophie Rumuly; and his grandson Daniel Assam.
An entombment, for family members will take place at Noon on June 15 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 10, 2021.