Joseph Christopher Terembes Sr.
Joseph Christopher Terembes Sr., 60, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away after a short unexpected non-Covid related illness on October 5, 2021 at Martha Jefferson Hospital, surrounded by his family and friends.
Born May 28, 1961 in Fredericksburg, Va., he was the son of the late Paul Terembes Jr. and Virginia Raymond Terembes. He was preceded in death by his sister, Paulanne Beliczky, and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Keene.
Joe was a man of great faith and a devout Catholic, a devoted husband of 35 years to his wife and an amazing father to his son. His family was his most prized possession. He was a graduate of Bluefield College and James Madison University. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a retired federal employee of the Social Security Administration. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Joe's passion for life, family and friends was infectious. He was talented in so many ways and had many passions and hobbies. He loved to travel, discuss politics and history, spend time with family, read, work on the farm and most of all sports, in particular football. His beloved Ohio State Buckeyes were always on his mind and he loved to go to their games in the Horseshoe!
Survivors include his best friend and wife of 35 years, Pamela K. Terembes and his beloved son, Joseph Christopher Terembes Jr. of Charlottesville, Va.; one brother, Fenton E. (Ina) Terembes of Monterey, Va.; his three sisters, Victoria (Richard) Young of Spotsylvania, Va., Georgette (Robert) Pyle of Oxford, Fla., and Georgeanne (Raymond) Reinboldt of Henderson, N.C.; father and mother-in-law, Bobby and Judy Keene of Pounding Mill, Va.; brothers-in-law Randy Keene of Maxwell, Va., and Steve Beliczky of Richmond, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to especially thank all of his doctors, nurses, caregivers and clergy at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Their valiant efforts were greatly appreciated. Special thanks for family and friends at the hospital, Randy Keene, Dr. Josh Keene, Dr. Jeremy Keene, Dr. Jeff Ratliff, Wayne Nolen and Roger Patterson.
A visitation and Funeral Mass for Mr. Joseph Christopher Terembes Sr. will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Charlottesville, Va. The visitation will begin at 1 p.m. in the chapel, and the Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary. Directly following will be a graveside service and entombment at Monticello Memorial Gardens Private Estates.
The family would like to invite friends to a reception at St. Thomas Aquinas immediately following the graveside service and entombment.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 10, 2021.