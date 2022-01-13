Josephine Ellis



Josephine Ellis, 81, of Spotsylvania, VA, departed this life on December 30, 2021.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM. The interment will be held at Sylvannah Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 13, 2022.