A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Josephine Ellis
Josephine Ellis, 81, of Spotsylvania, VA, departed this life on December 30, 2021.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM. The interment will be held at Sylvannah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jan
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Josephine was a beautiful person inside and out. I was so blessed that God allowed her to be a part of my life. My heart and prayers are with her family, friends and loved ones.
Lynette Howard (Lynnie)
January 26, 2022
Grandma, I miss you and love you! hug my dad for me, and Andre and Bushwack.
Tarshae Ellis
Family
January 18, 2022
Josephine was one of the most beautiful and sweetest cousin, we will miss you.
cathy wolfrey
January 15, 2022
Courtney Seely
January 14, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dorothy & George Minor
January 14, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to the Ellis family
Sandra Minor
January 14, 2022
Thank you for always checking on me. You will be missed.
Kiendra
Family
January 11, 2022
You will truly be missed. We love you deeply.
Clinton & Brandy
Family
January 9, 2022
Andy Fallon and family
January 9, 2022
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
January 9, 2022
Wendy Anderson
Daughter
January 9, 2022
Thank you Jesus for Josephine Ellis for the season she spent on earth.She had a smile that light up the room.Now she praising the Lord.Bless the family give them the strength and faith to go on trusting in Jesus for everything in Jesus name Amen
Hazel Burrell
Friend
January 9, 2022
TO THE ELLIS FAMILY, My Condolence to the family and will keep your family in prayer. Josephine was a beautiful person and always met You with a smile. Rest in peace.
Otelia Ford
Friend
January 9, 2022
Grandma I love and miss you so much already. Still can not believe your gone
Shantae Ellis
Family
January 8, 2022
January 8, 2022
I love you so much “Gramma”!! I miss you dearly every single day & it hurts that you are no longer with us... But I know you are no longer in pain & you are up there watching down on me & the rest of the family. You have been & will still be the rock of this family, so please continue to guide us in spirit as I know you will. I love you beyond forever beautiful
Ashley Ellis
Grandchild
January 8, 2022
My deepest condolences to the family much love and stay together always your cousin Charles Lewis
Charles Lewis
Family
January 8, 2022
To the Ellis family, The LORD make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee. Numbers 6: 25 (KJV)
Sister Josephine Ellis‘s love for God was represented on her face as she shined endlessly with a contagious smile. How sweet it was to be amongst her sprit representing God’s words.
Submitted with sincere appreciation for being amongst God’s angels, The family members of the late Deaconess, Hilda Carter Boggs