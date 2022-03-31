Joshua Boutchyard
Joshua Lynn Boutchyard, of Fredericksburg, died on Friday, March 25, 2022. He turned 40 years old on March 2nd of this year.
Josh is survived by his parents, Joann and Jeffrey Boutchyard, his brother, Guy Boutchyard, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Guy and Margie Boutchyard and James and Alma Habina.
Josh was a friend to anyone he ever met. His family and friends will miss him dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared with his family online at foundandsons.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 31, 2022.